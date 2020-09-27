Magnum Reaches Market Cap of $742.00 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Magnum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Magnum has a market cap of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00100152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00241538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.41 or 0.01577007 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00196184 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

