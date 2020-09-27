Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by 33.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 122.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.4%.

Shares of MAIN opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $45.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

