Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.67.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $94.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.37. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $101.74.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 57.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $245,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 786.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 38,908 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 58.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 521,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 192,709 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the period.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

