Manna Achieves Market Cap of $1.34 Million (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Manna has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Manna coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. Manna has a market cap of $1.34 million and $103.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003517 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,714.09 or 0.99628189 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,836,442 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,027 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

