Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $340.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $13,201,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,187,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 982,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,038,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

