Master Contract Token Price Reaches $0.0009 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $497,359.16 and $7,413.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.32 or 0.03303073 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00050497 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.