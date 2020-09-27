Matchpool (GUP) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Matchpool token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $161,083.74 and $347.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Matchpool has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Matchpool alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043281 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.77 or 0.04873737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033949 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002169 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool (CRYPTO:GUP) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.