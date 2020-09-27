Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

MAT stock remained flat at $$11.33 during trading on Tuesday. 3,066,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Mattel has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

