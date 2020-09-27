MedicCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $24,148.16 and $15.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00044283 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

