MediShares (MDS) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.66 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. One MediShares token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. MediShares has a market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $164,329.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MediShares has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00100152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00241538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.41 or 0.01577007 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00196184 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares was first traded on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

