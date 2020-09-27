Megacoin Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $159,872.23 and $517.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,158,936 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

