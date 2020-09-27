Mercer International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th.

Mercer International has raised its dividend by 16.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mercer International has a dividend payout ratio of -63.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Mercer International to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

MERC opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $416.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. Research analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

