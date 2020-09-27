Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.13.
Several research firms have recently commented on MTH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th.
In other news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $201,754.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 7,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $790,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,491,499 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.00. The company had a trading volume of 256,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,637. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.06. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
