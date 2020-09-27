Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $201,754.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 7,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $790,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,491,499 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 218.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.00. The company had a trading volume of 256,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,637. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.06. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

