Metal (MTL) Price Hits $0.30

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Metal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $19.84 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043072 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006739 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $497.32 or 0.04631652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009331 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00028533 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033575 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.