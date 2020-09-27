MetaMorph Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. MetaMorph has a market cap of $253,138.20 and approximately $65,194.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded 48.5% lower against the US dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, BitMart, IDEX and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043053 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $495.86 or 0.04621328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009343 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033585 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002122 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 249,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,610,280 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX, LATOKEN, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.