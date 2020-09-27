Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on MEOH shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering lowered Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Methanex from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Methanex by 2,467.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 58.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,728. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 2.31. Methanex has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $42.19.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.39 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

