Metronome Tops 24 Hour Volume of $301,338.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00006715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $51.55, $33.94 and $50.98. Metronome has a market capitalization of $7.91 million and $301,338.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00099901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00242129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.71 or 0.01577675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00195919 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,376,671 coins and its circulating supply is 10,947,572 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $33.94, $20.33, $50.98, $51.55, $5.60, $24.68, $32.15, $18.94, $7.50, $24.43 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

