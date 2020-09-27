Micron Technology’s (MU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MU. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.94.

MU opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

