Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MIDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of Middleby from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Middleby presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $90.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.93. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Middleby will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 587.4% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Middleby by 532.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Middleby in the second quarter worth about $157,000.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

