MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.96 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $33.96 million and approximately $512,031.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $3.26 or 0.00030381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00637328 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008274 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $752.15 or 0.07005907 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000790 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,643,251 coins and its circulating supply is 10,411,988 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

