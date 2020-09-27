MINDOL (MIN) Price Tops $0.90 on Major Exchanges

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $153.17 million and approximately $55,494.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MINDOL token can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00008340 BTC on exchanges including Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00637839 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005957 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00030498 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $742.71 or 0.06904318 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000790 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MINDOL

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,719,690 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

