Mitie Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Short Interest Update

Mitie Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MITFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the August 31st total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MITFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mitie Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:MITFF remained flat at $$0.46 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.