Mixin (XIN) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Mixin token can now be bought for approximately $131.93 or 0.01228086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a market cap of $68.86 million and $809,062.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mixin

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,959 tokens. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

