Mizuho Trims Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Target Price to $100.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised Entergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.93.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR stock opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.51. Entergy has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day moving average of $97.99.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 23.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.