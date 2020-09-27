Mobius (MOBI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.84 Million

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Mobius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Gate.io, BitMart and Stellarport. In the last seven days, Mobius has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Mobius has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $288.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00100310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00242646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00039214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.07 or 0.01576674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00197020 BTC.

Mobius launched on August 2nd, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,082,884 tokens. Mobius’ official website is mobius.network . The official message board for Mobius is medium.com/mobius-network . Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mobius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, GOPAX, BitMart, Stellarport, Kucoin, Gate.io and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mobius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mobius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mobius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

