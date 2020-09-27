Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MODN. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $35.58. 204,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.70 and a beta of 0.99. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $41.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Model N will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 4,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $166,911.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,214.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Barter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,960.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,770. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 44.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

