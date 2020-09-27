Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.59.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.86. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 842.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

