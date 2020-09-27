Monkey Project (MONK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $76.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $107,040.36 and $76.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Monkey Project

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,192,236 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.