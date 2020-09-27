Monolith Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Monolith token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00003536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $12.84 million and $10,417.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043072 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006739 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.32 or 0.04631652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009331 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033575 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002123 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 tokens. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

