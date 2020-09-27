Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.56.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $265.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.30. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.17. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $212,819.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,827,965.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,540 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.38, for a total transaction of $3,992,425.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,668,710.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,888 shares of company stock worth $29,730,982 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 21.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 156,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,277,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 209.9% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 62,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after buying an additional 42,550 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

