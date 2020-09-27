MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Independent Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €123.13 ($144.85).

Shares of ETR MOR opened at €107.40 ($126.35) on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 12-month high of €146.30 ($172.12). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €107.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €105.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

