Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.30. Mosaic posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mosaic.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,043,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,913 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 719,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.59. 4,086,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,289,560. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.