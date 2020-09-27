MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Update

MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MTNOY stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. 98,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,742. MTN GRP LTD/S has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

MTN GRP LTD/S Company Profile

MTN Group Limited operates in the telecommunications industry. It offers voice, data, digital, Internet of Things, mobility, security, managed network, and cloud solutions. The company also provides digital services, such as mobile money account; and entertainment services, including MTN Music and Play.

