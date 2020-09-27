MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Update

MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MTNOY stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. 98,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,742. MTN GRP LTD/S has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
MTN GRP LTD/S Company Profile
Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for MTN GRP LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN GRP LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.