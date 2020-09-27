MVL 24 Hour Volume Reaches $275,639.00 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One MVL token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Cryptology, IDCM and Cashierest. In the last seven days, MVL has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. MVL has a market cap of $9.35 million and $275,639.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043018 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.89 or 0.04622654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009336 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00033456 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002118 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,520,331,338 tokens. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology, UEX, IDEX, Cashierest, IDCM and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.