MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $557.39 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post sales of $557.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $567.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $545.80 million. MYR Group posted sales of $583.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MYR Group.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. MYR Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $513.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $197,620.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,936 shares in the company, valued at $9,816,446.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 23,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $911,346.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,162. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in MYR Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 178,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 31.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 181,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 43,364 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,472. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $600.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.