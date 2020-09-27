NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNXPF opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.55.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

