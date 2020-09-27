National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Analysts expect National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. National-Oilwell Varco reported sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will report full year sales of $6.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National-Oilwell Varco.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. National-Oilwell Varco’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.02.

National-Oilwell Varco stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.51. 10,794,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,795,110. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.83. National-Oilwell Varco has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $25.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,377 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 163,563 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

