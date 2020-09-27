Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will report $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Nautilus reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 213%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.66. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on NLS shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Nautilus from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

In related news, Director Marvin G. Siegert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,387 shares of company stock worth $2,327,736. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,426,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 454,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,113,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,689,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 139,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLS traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. 2,533,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $512.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 2.32.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

