Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Compass Point reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82. Navient has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.89.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.45. Navient had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In related news, CEO John F. Remondi purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,431.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Navient by 2.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 133,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Navient by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 318,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 22.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 991,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 180,935 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Navient during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,957,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

