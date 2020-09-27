Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.37. Navistar International reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on NAV. Longbow Research cut Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Navistar International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Navistar International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAV. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Navistar International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Navistar International by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 30,566 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

NAV stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,240. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.39 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. Navistar International has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $43.81.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

