Nectar (NEC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,391.00

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $28.80 million and approximately $8,391.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042925 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,770.94 or 1.00225592 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000590 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00166879 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001155 BTC.

About Nectar

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

