NetKoin (NTK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $303,733.89

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded up 150.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. One NetKoin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. NetKoin has a total market cap of $303,733.89 and approximately $16.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NetKoin has traded up 93.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NetKoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00074602 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001300 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000438 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042778 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00110139 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008412 BTC.

NetKoin Token Profile

NetKoin (CRYPTO:NTK) is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 6,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,173,916 tokens. The official website for NetKoin is www.netkoin.com . NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NetKoin Token Trading

NetKoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NetKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NetKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.