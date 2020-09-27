Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 15th

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by 16.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

