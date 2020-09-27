New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, July 10th. National Securities downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Shares of NYSE NMFC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 322,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,467. The company has a market capitalization of $916.95 million, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $14.45.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $65.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 17.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.67%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

In related news, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 47,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $467,256.50. Also, CEO Robert Hamwee purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $297,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 32,692 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 21.0% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.