Nexo Market Capitalization Tops $73.16 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Nexo token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Hotbit and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Nexo has a market cap of $73.16 million and $3.55 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00245465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00040338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00096167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.15 or 0.01518320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00196276 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo’s launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bitbns, DDEX, Hotbit, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Allbit, Fatbtc, Stocks.Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

