NEXT Hits One Day Volume of $46,163.00 (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One NEXT token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002410 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. During the last week, NEXT has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $10.50 million and $46,163.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00430929 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011513 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 62.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000500 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

NEXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

