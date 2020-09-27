Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nice from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nice from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nice from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nice from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nice currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $213.30.

Shares of Nice stock opened at $223.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.82. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $238.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.14 million. Nice had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nice will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nice by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Nice during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in Nice during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nice by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Nice by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

