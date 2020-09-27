Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) Insider Acquires C$13,300.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,615,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,789,202.86.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, September 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,250.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,600.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 150,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,355.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,800.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,550.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 70,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,700.00.

Shares of Nighthawk Gold stock opened at C$1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 million and a P/E ratio of -13.43. Nighthawk Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.97 and a 52 week high of C$2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.73.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.95 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property covering an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories, as well as Colomac Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.