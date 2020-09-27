Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Nike from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nike from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.60.

NYSE:NKE opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.03. The stock has a market cap of $193.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Nike has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $130.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. Nike’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,098,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $2,850,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,962 shares of company stock valued at $44,798,612. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

