Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given New $140.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NKE. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nike from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.60.

NKE opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.03. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.38. The company has a market cap of $193.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nike will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $2,850,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,962 shares of company stock worth $44,798,612 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,617,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Nike by 1,225.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 958,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $93,981,000 after buying an additional 886,199 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the second quarter worth approximately $3,145,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nike by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

